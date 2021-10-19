Birdeye Launches Payments

Birdeye has introduced Birdeye Payments for businesses to get paid via text messaging.

Birdeye integrates payments with tools like messaging, campaigns, reviews, referrals, surveys, and others. Payments allow businesses to securely request and receive payments using text messaging by sharing PCI-compliant one-click payment links. And businesses can do this as part of customer conversations within the Birdeye Inbox and view real-time payment status in a comprehensive dashboard.

"We live in the era of experiences. Post-pandemic, it's digital experiences," said Naveen Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Birdeye, in a statement. "Customers expect convenience. They don't want to carry wallets when they have smartphones. They don't want to swipe credit cards when they can pay through text. However, unlike large brands, most local businesses are not equipped to provide convenient digital experiences. That's the gap we're bridging."

"Many businesses associate payments with fintech or accounting, but payments are an integral part of the digital customer journey," said Dave Lehman, president and chief operating officer of Birdeye, in a statement. "Traditional point-of-sale (POS) solutions only solve one touchpoint of the digital customer experience. We're providing our users with one platform that brings together everything they need to continue delighting current and future customers."

"Since the pandemic, contactless payment has become a preference for many of our customers," said Jason Bowley, owner of SpringBrook Power Washing, in a statement. "When we started to pilot Birdeye Payments, we knew this was exactly what we needed. After a customer pays for their product, either online or in-person, we can quickly text them a receipt and request a review or referral. The Birdeye platform allows us to handle all touchpoints digitally with our customers, improving their experience and exceeding their expectations."