Emplifi Unveils New Voice of Customer Features

Emplifi, a unified customer experience platform provider, has updated its Voice of Customer (VoC) solution with pre-packaged managed survey frameworks to help marketing, digital, product, ecommerce, and social media teams measure campaign effectiveness, gather feedback, identify product trends, and amplify shopping experiences.

In addition, the new Decision AI tool within the Emplifi VoC platform is constantly listening to survey responses to identify trends and themes and then makes them accessible to team managers and admins via a dashboard

"Customer expectations are higher than ever. In this new era of customer experience, listening to your audience is critical to a brand's success. Businesses need access to innovative CX solutions that empower them to be responsive to their customers' needs in real time by monitoring customer expectations and perceptions at key stages of the customer journey and offering key customer-centric insights that drive measurable outcomes," said Emplifi President and Chief Product Officer Alex George, in a statement. "With a focus on innovation and an unwavering commitment to evolving our solutions as our customers' needs change, we built the latest version of Emplifi VoC to give CX teams heightened customer experience capabilities that allow them to make informed, rapid decisions by identifying trends, correcting issues, and tracking audience shifts."

Emplifi VoC is now available within the Emplifi Unified CX Cloud.