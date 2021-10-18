Fast Simon Unveils AI Visual Discovery for Ecommerce

Fast Simon (formerly InstantSearch+) today unveiled the AI Visual Discovery Suite.

Fast Simon's Visual Discovery lets consumers use images from smartphones, Instagram accounts, or store catalogs to instantly get matching results with a single click. And since Visual Discovery automatically identifies all objects in an image, merchants can complete a look for consumers to increase cart size and conversions.

"Images are one of the most powerful inspirations for shoppers, especially in fashion," said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon, in a statement. "Using advanced AI, we are letting merchants provide their shoppers with a powerful engagement medium, visual discovery, and better adapt to the shifts in users' shopping experience preferences."

Fast Simon's AI Visual Discovery Suite also offers a dashboard that provides detailed analytics on shopper engagement, conversion, and average order value.