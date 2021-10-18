Fast Simon Unveils AI Visual Discovery for Ecommerce
Fast Simon (formerly InstantSearch+) today unveiled the AI Visual Discovery Suite.
Fast Simon's Visual Discovery lets consumers use images from smartphones, Instagram accounts, or store catalogs to instantly get matching results with a single click. And since Visual Discovery automatically identifies all objects in an image, merchants can complete a look for consumers to increase cart size and conversions.
"Images are one of the most powerful inspirations for shoppers, especially in fashion," said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon, in a statement. "Using advanced AI, we are letting merchants provide their shoppers with a powerful engagement medium, visual discovery, and better adapt to the shifts in users' shopping experience preferences."
Fast Simon's AI Visual Discovery Suite also offers a dashboard that provides detailed analytics on shopper engagement, conversion, and average order value.
"Fast Simon's Visual Discovery bridges the gap between visual inspiration and digital commerce. It has enabled our more than 400,000 Instagram followers to be inspired and instantly purchase our unique, hand-crafted looks," said David Mathey, co-CEO of Rockstar Original, in a statement. "Giving people the opportunity to discover new ideas has helped them expand their experiences. As a result, we saw a remarkable 400 percent increase in conversion rate for shoppers engaged in visual discovery."
