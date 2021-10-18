Cloudinary Updates Digital Asset Management, Media Optimizer, and WordPress Plugin

Cloudinary, a media experience platform provider, today announced several updates to its Digital Asset Management, Media Optimizer, and WordPress Pluginto help companies optimize their visual content across channels, touchpoints, and devices.

The updates include the following:

Media Optimizer is now available to self-serve users. Users can sign up and start using the product from the Cloudinary website via both free and paid plans.

Apps for Digital Asset Management, providing one-click access to bulk asset procession abilities to automate and streamline complex tasks, including asset manipulation, multistep approval, interactions with other key business systems, and more.

WordPress Plugin enhancements that allow users to seamlessly deliver visual experiences within minutes thanks to its plug-and-play functionality. Users will benefit from a new interface and can automatically optimize, transform, and deliver assets with exact pixel accuracy over multiple content delivery networks. And with Cloudinary's DAM solution embedded into the Plugin, searching and managing of assets is easier.