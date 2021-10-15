RRD Launches DX Attune
R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a provider of marketing and business communications, has launched DX Attune by RRD, a consultative marketing and communications solution that helps companies connect customers’'online and offline experiences.
DX Attune leverages RRD's visibility into digital and print data to help marketers deliver hyper-personalized and seamless customer experiences at scale with unprecedented speed.
DX Attune by RRD provides a single point of access to an interconnected network of established services that include digital communications, content creation, personalization, and customer journey mapping.
"With DX Attune, digital transformation almost becomes the byproduct of what we're helping brands achieve," said John Pecaric, president of RRD Marketing Solutions and Business Services, in a statement. "This solution is not about force-fitting a brand's customer journey into a digital-first platform. It's about helping our clients connect their customers' offline journey with a personalized, richer customer experience built on an existing framework."