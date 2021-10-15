RRD Launches DX Attune

R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a provider of marketing and business communications, has launched DX Attune by RRD, a consultative marketing and communications solution that helps companies connect customers’'online and offline experiences.

DX Attune leverages RRD's visibility into digital and print data to help marketers deliver hyper-personalized and seamless customer experiences at scale with unprecedented speed.

DX Attune by RRD provides a single point of access to an interconnected network of established services that include digital communications, content creation, personalization, and customer journey mapping.