Keen360 Launches Life Sciences on Creatio Marketplace

Keen360 has launched a vertical solution, Keen Life Sciences, on the Creatio Marketplace. The pre-configured application offers enterprise functionality and security while extending the no-code Creatio platform capabilities to allow life sciences industry professionals to power-up their day-to-day operations.

"We have been working in life sciences for over a decade, helping our clients achieve commercial excellence. And what we have seen almost without exception in pharma, biotech, and medical devices...is low adoption, high costs, and high dissatisfaction from the field force to the home office with the well-known CRM products for this industry. And when we found Creatio, with its no-code/low-code [business process management] engine in 2019, we suddenly saw that we could deliver a product to satisfy the demand for better CRM in life sciences," said David Lashar, a partner at Keen 360, in a statement. "Through continuous iteration that Creatio makes easy, we're now excited to share that our Keen Life Sciences product for the Creatio platform is ready to support not just a classic team of medical sales representatives but also the teams for managing key accounts, launching new products, responding to medical inquiries, running sales operations, and monitoring for compliance."