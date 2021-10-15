Brightcove Acquires HapYak

Brightcove, a provider of video for business, will acquire Newsela's HapYak educational content platform, to help advance video interactivity. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the integration of the HapYak technology, Brightcove users can incorporate interactivity into virtually any video, including clickable hotspots, quizzes, shopping cart purchases, personalization, choose-your-own adventure paths, and a variety of calls to action. The technology will also enable marketers and sales teams to track viewer actions and sentiment and to personalize customer journeys.

"Video delivers content in the most powerful way, and adding interactivity dramatically enhances viewer engagement, on-boards employees more effectively, inspires stronger passions, and closes more sales faster," said Namita Dhallan, chief product officer of Brightcove, in a statement. "Interactivity also generates valuable data-driven insights for businesses that can guide new interactions based on viewers' previous behaviors."

Brightcove and HapYak have maintained a strong technology partnership since 2013.