Orbita Launches Expanded Orbita Outreach

Orbita, a provider of voice and chatbot virtual assistant solutions for healthcare, has expanded its proactive, omnichannel patient outreach solution, Orbita Outreach.

Built on Orbita's conversational artificial intelligence platform, Orbita Outreach now addresses even more patient engagement use cases, using intelligent virtual assistant technology to automate proactive outreach programs for patient support, appointment scheduling and preparation, follow-up, and more.

"The pandemic not only raised patient expectations when it comes to accessibility of care, it also shone a spotlight on areas of friction within the healthcare experience," said Patty Riskind, CEO of Orbita, in a statement. "Automated menus and yes/no scripts just don't cut in anymore. A truly effective outreach solution, like Orbita Outreach, will not only automate critical workflows, like appointment scheduling processes, but also proactively offer options, such as office location recommendations based on the user's phone location, or information about the appointment or procedure to put a patient at ease. This is the future of automation in healthcare: technology that responds to your patients' needs in the same, empathetic way that you do."

To support the development of Orbita's out-of-the-box, conversational experiences, Orbita Outreach now includes enhancements and features that automate outreach while creating a more human-like interaction across multiple channels. Key functionalities include the following:

Advanced scheduling functionality that uses natural language processing (NLP) and smart recommendations;

Appointment reminders and contextual nudges;

Round-the-clock, omnichannel deployment that allows patients to send and receive communications 24/7 and in a variety of ways, including text message, voice call, email, chatbot, and more; and

Escalation to live agent, providing the agent with relevant background and conversational history.