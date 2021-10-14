Cyara Introduces LiveVQ

Cyara, provider of the Automated CX Assurance Platform, today introduced LiveVQ, a solution for contact centers with at-home and remote agents that provides real-time monitoring and diagnostics of voice quality. The initial release supports Amazon Connect environments.

Cyara's LiveVQ offers real-time monitoring, alerting, and diagnostics of factors that can impact voice quality during live customer calls, indicating when problems arise, pointing to root cause, and reducing mean-time-to-repair (MTTR).

LiveVQ is a cloud-based solution that runs in the background of Amazon Connect workstations, passively monitoring calls and providing real-time data on internet and network stability, reliability, and hardware configuration. Any time quality degrades, agents can use LiveVQ's desktop application to alert support teams to the issue. LiveVQ will also automatically send alerts if custom, pre-set quality thresholds have been breached. Every alert, whether initiated by an agent or automatically generated, contains all the data necessary to facilitate troubleshooting and resolution. This data is visually displayed in customizable dashboards that give historical, real-time, and trending views of voice quality metrics at the individual, team, and aggregate levels.