VHT Acquires Survey Dynamix

VHT, a provider of customer-experience software, has acquired Survey Dynamix, a provider of customer-feedback technology, enhancing its Mindful customer callback capabilities by adding real-time customer surveys to its suite of customer experience (CX) services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Exceptional customer relationships are at the heart of every successful business, and companies that proactively nurture customer satisfaction by seeking to understand their customers' opinions will boost customer loyalty, strengthen retention, and derive more customer lifetime value," said Matt DiMaria, CEO of VHT, in a statement. "Survey Dynamix complements our popular customer callback capabilities by enabling brands to collect real-time, actionable insights from their customers across every channel—voice, text, chat, and email."

Survey Dynamix provides a customer feedback platform that integrates with leading contact center and CX systems. Its web-based interface lets CX teams create and conduct personalized customer surveys that deliver immediate insights.

The combination of VHT and Survey Dynamix will help companies take real-time customer sentiment and trigger engagement based on satisfaction objectives, according to DiMaria.