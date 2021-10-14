Avensia Deepens Partnership with Apptus

Avensia and Apptus are extending their 15-year partnership to help fashion retailers with search, personalization, and recommendation services through a deep understanding of user intent mapped to conceptual product interpretation.

Apptus brings conceptual understanding to product search on top of artificial intelligence and patented behavioral-driven algorithms to help retailers detect and react to consumer trends in real time, list and recommend products with every search, in every given moment of the customer journey.

"Fashion retailers interpret shopper intent based on search words, clicks, and navigation patterns to surface the best possible content," said Johan Liljeros, general manager for North America at Avensia, in a statement. "Unfortunately, this only describes the specific product being searched rather than the full conceptual understanding of the customer's needs. The ability to go beyond the current means of mapping customer intent is a true differentiator in today's modern commerce landscape and vital to support rich and rewarding digital experiences." "Apptus empowers online retailers to always be recommending what is most relevant to customers," said Michael Mokhberi, Apptus' CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "Patented AI technology combines with sophisticated conceptual intent data for better, more relevant customer experiences. The technology also learns from visitors' behavior in real time, anticipating their intent, and adapts results to rank the most relevant products higher, optimizing sites to maximize sales."

Shirt maker Stenstroms has worked with Avensia and Apptus to to develop a highly personalized e-commerce site.