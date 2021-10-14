Acxiom Partners with Adobe
Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has integrated Acxiom Real Identity with Adobe Experience Platform to enable digital personalization, ad delivery, and identity resolution and management.
This new partnership will allow companies to identify and connect with people anytime, anywhere. Companies using the platform can now deploy Acxiom's real-time identity technology with multisourced data from more than 50 countries to unlock the full power of Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platforms.
Clients that have used both Acxiom Real Identity and Adobe Experience Platform together have seen as much as five times the amount of incremental recognition of authenticated website visitors identified in exposure to paid media campaigns.
The integration between Acxiom Real Identity and Adobe Experience Platform will help companies create a consent-based data pool and create owned identity graphs with related services to manage data and accuracy, reducing reliance on third-party cookies across owned and paid media.
"Enterprise brands using Adobe Experience Platform can now leverage the scale, speed, and precision of Acxiom's award-winning Real Identity technology to unlock the power of Adobes Real-Time Customer Data Platform," said Eugene Becker, general manager and executive vice president of Acxiom, in a statement. "We are excited about this integration with Adobe that enables a much tighter connection between a brand's identity management and the many channels, paid and owned, where they reach customers and prospects."
"We're thrilled about this integration with Acxiom to offer brands access to a configurable suite of connected identity capabilities to enhance their ability to deliver real-time personalization," said Tony Sanders, senior director for Americas partner sales at Adobe, in a statement. "Brands are going to love the ability to recognize and enhance their understanding of people and more relevant engagement, which will ultimately lead to increased revenue."
Acxiom Announces Customer Data Platform Solutions & Services
23 Jul 2020
Acxiom is partnering with select customer data platform providers to implement, integrate, enhance, and optimize their offerings.
Acxiom Launches Real-Time Solutions Suite
18 May 2021
Acxiom Real-Time Solutions marketing suite includes decisioning, customer data, and identity management.