Acxiom Partners with Adobe

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has integrated Acxiom Real Identity with Adobe Experience Platform to enable digital personalization, ad delivery, and identity resolution and management.

This new partnership will allow companies to identify and connect with people anytime, anywhere. Companies using the platform can now deploy Acxiom's real-time identity technology with multisourced data from more than 50 countries to unlock the full power of Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platforms.

Clients that have used both Acxiom Real Identity and Adobe Experience Platform together have seen as much as five times the amount of incremental recognition of authenticated website visitors identified in exposure to paid media campaigns.

The integration between Acxiom Real Identity and Adobe Experience Platform will help companies create a consent-based data pool and create owned identity graphs with related services to manage data and accuracy, reducing reliance on third-party cookies across owned and paid media.