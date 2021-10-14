Quiq Launches Conversational Commerce Payments and Conversational Surveys

Quiq, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered conversational digital messaging platform, has added Conversation Coimmerce Payments and In-Conversation Surveys to its cross-channel Conversational AI platform.

"The ability for retailers to quickly and securely accept payments in Conversational Commerce is a game changer. Customers no longer need to share their sensitive credit card details with an agent on the phone, and consumers can interact with their favorite brands at the exact time and place of their choosing, which is increasingly on the go via SMS, text, or other messaging platforms," said Quiq's CEO and co-founder, Mike Myer, in a statement. "In addition, Quiq's in-conversation surveys give retailers the core functionality of a traditional survey tool with the flexibility to design, distribute, and analyze customer survey responses across multiple text channels. Both new product features deliver a superior customer experience that drives higher customer satisfaction and retention through timely feedback, makes payments easy, and ultimately generates significantly more revenue for brands."</p/>

Quiq's Conversational Commerce Payments enables companies to accept payments across all Quiq-supported channels, including SMS/text messaging, Apple Business Chat, Google Business Messages, webchat, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and more, in more than 170 languages. It supports Stripe and Braintree payments platforms and integrates with any payment processing platform through the Quiq Payments API.

Quiq's In-Conversation Surveys enable short surveys to be sent immediately following customer interactions regardless of the channel. Surveys are event-based and triggered at specific customer interaction points, such as the end of a conversation. A reporting dashboard allows customer service agents and their managers to see a survey report card that scores each agent on multiple metrics, such as the number of surveys received, average survey score, and average sentiment score.