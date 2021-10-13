Sendoso Launches Custom Brand Shop and Playbooks

Sendoso today rolled out Custom Brand Shop and Playbooks at its CONNECTED conference and highlighted several other updated features that help marketing and sales teams scale internationally and reach customers around the world.

"I am super excited to announce these features that streamline and simplify the sending experience," said Kris Rudeegraap, co-founder and CEO of Sendoso, in a statement. "Custom Brand Shop makes sourcing branded merchandise even easier, ultimately enabling clients to create connections with their customers. Sendoso Playbooks utilizes Sendoso's best practices and most successful plays to help customers curate the right gifts, share messaging, and see immediate impact. We are also always expanding our international sending options and capabilities, which not only greatly broadens e-gift selections but also fosters meaningful connections globally."

Custom Brand Shop provides an in-app experience that lets customers source and order branded merchandise without having to go through multiple third-party sites to select and create gifts. Users can browse through a catalog of items to customize with their logos. They can also work with Sendoso's Send Curation team to brainstorm, source, and order. Clients can purchase as many products as they like, whether a few items or a thousand, ship them directly to the warehouse, and integrate them with their inventory.

With Playbooks, sales teams are armed with the perfect gifts and messages to accelerate deals. Playbooks enables clients to scale outreach with use-case specific send ideas that automatically populate with messaging.

Also new to Sendoso is International Sending, which allows Sendoso customers to scale globally with worldwide address validation and greater global marketplace selections.