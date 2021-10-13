Clearbit Updates Its Real-Time Data Platform

Clearbit, a provider of marketing intelligence software for B2B organizations, has updated its real-time data platform to help marketing, sales, and operations teams uncover more of their hidden pipelines.

Clearbit's deeper and richer contact data, coupled with new platform features, provides teams with a better understanding of who their customers are and more power to activate that data instantly at key customer touch points across the entire digital funnel.

"Clearbit helps today's fastest-growing companies compete and win by providing a full picture of their digital funnel and enabling them to apply real-time intelligence at the most critical moments," said Andrew O'Neal, Clearbit's chief product officer, in a statement. "With our data and platform, we're uniquely positioned to help teams not only identify their engaged prospects but also apply the precise targeting and personalization that could mean the difference between a conversion and a missed opportunity."

Powered by Clearbit's Reveal and Enrichment capabilities, the Clearbit platform gives companies the full picture about every company in target markets and on their websites.

The new data enhancements announced today will provide deeper contact data for more than 100 million contacts and 25 percent greater contact coverage.

Clearbit Reveal, Clearbit's identity solution, instantly identifies website visitors to enable content personalization, tailored sales engagement, action alerts, and more. With the combination of Clearbit's newly enhanced Enrichment data and Clearbit Reveal, teams can do the following: