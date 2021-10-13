Okta Adds to Its CIAM Products
Okta, an identity provider, today at its annual Showcase event unveiled advancements in both Okta's and Auth0's customer identity and access management (CIAM) offerings.
Okta acquired Auth0 in March and plans to operate as one combined company wiith two CIAM product units across both Okta and Auth0.
New capabilities in Okta's CIAM offerings include the following:
- Device Authorization Grant, to simplify and secure the registration and access for end users across input-constrained, shared, and IoT devices like smart TV apps, smart speakers, kiosks, and terminals.
- Branding across login, error pages, and email templates.
- Custom Administrator Roles to manage users, groups, and applications.
"Identity sits at the core of all digital experiences and provides the security, agility, and usability needed to quickly adapt to any current or future challenge," said Todd McKinnon, CEO and co-founder of Okta, in a statement. "Together, Okta and Auth0 deliver the most comprehensive approach to customer identity. We are investing in and supporting both platforms, and we are proud to empower our customers to choose with confidence."