Okta Adds to Its CIAM Products

Okta, an identity provider, today at its annual Showcase event unveiled advancements in both Okta's and Auth0's customer identity and access management (CIAM) offerings.

Okta acquired Auth0 in March and plans to operate as one combined company wiith two CIAM product units across both Okta and Auth0.

New capabilities in Okta's CIAM offerings include the following:

Device Authorization Grant, to simplify and secure the registration and access for end users across input-constrained, shared, and IoT devices like smart TV apps, smart speakers, kiosks, and terminals.

Branding across login, error pages, and email templates.

Custom Administrator Roles to manage users, groups, and applications.