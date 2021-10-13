MediaMath Redesigns Its Advertising Platform

MediaMath, an advertising technology company, has redesigned key elements of its omnichannel platform that combines a flexible identity foundation, complete supply chain accountability, and infinite customization of components with new and enhanced workflows.

The latest upgrades to MediaMath's demand-side platform provides marketers simplified execution and optimization of every aspect of their digital ad campaigns.

"Traditional programmatic advertising was built on the promise of choice and innovation, but as it has grown over the last 15 years, it has become an complex and fragmented ecosystem. This has been further exasperated by the creation of walled gardens, which restrict control and lack transparency," said Anudit Vikram, chief product officer of MediaMath, in a statement. "If brands and agencies truly want to drive efficiency, neither walled gardens nor the old/traditional programmatic are the best path forward."

MediaMath's updated omnichannel platform features include the following: