MediaMath Redesigns Its Advertising Platform
MediaMath, an advertising technology company, has redesigned key elements of its omnichannel platform that combines a flexible identity foundation, complete supply chain accountability, and infinite customization of components with new and enhanced workflows.
The latest upgrades to MediaMath's demand-side platform provides marketers simplified execution and optimization of every aspect of their digital ad campaigns.
"Traditional programmatic advertising was built on the promise of choice and innovation, but as it has grown over the last 15 years, it has become an complex and fragmented ecosystem. This has been further exasperated by the creation of walled gardens, which restrict control and lack transparency," said Anudit Vikram, chief product officer of MediaMath, in a statement. "If brands and agencies truly want to drive efficiency, neither walled gardens nor the old/traditional programmatic are the best path forward."
MediaMath's updated omnichannel platform features include the following:
- Responsive user experience: MediaMath's platform is built to help traders diagnose problems, accelerate performance, and reduce errors with layered screens, deal bulk editing, enhanced insight into incoming bid requests, and granular supply path optimization capabilities. Campaign activation and management are more streamlined with troubleshooting strategies, and intelligent charts to curate campaigns visually. Oversight and monitoring are optimized with enterprise controls for more precise team management.
- Automated decisioning fo dynamic budget allocation,
- Future-proof design with full control via APIs so companies can tailor their workflows, campaign intake, and syndication, and integration with preferred identity partners. Additionally, marketers can activate their proprietary data to customize the bidding algorithm or MediaMath can build the models.