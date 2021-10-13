LiveRamp Launches Enhanced TV Platform

LiveRamp, a data connectivity platform provider, has added streaming inventory forecasting and data collaboration capabilities into its TV platform, enabling media sellers and advertisers to collaborate, activate, and quantify media campaigns across linear, streaming, and digital video inventory.

The comprehensive TV platform is powered by RampID, LiveRamp's dentity solution, and offers the following capabilities:

Collaborate, to connect cross-screen data, such as advertising impressions for advanced business applications, including closed-loop measurement and collaborative analytics. The platform enables data governance for all parties, and empowers many-to-many collaborations.

Activate, to unlock and forecast custom cross-screen audiences, including CTV, as part of every media buy, whether purchased in the Upfronts or programmatically to achieve greater addressability.

Quantify, to measure cross-screen business outcomes like product sales, application installs, and web visits.

"Our customers and partners continue to ask us how they can get more out of their first-party data. They want to know how they can successfully collaborate, plan, activate, and measure a blended campaign across the entire streaming and linear TV ecosystem and tie those campaign results to tangible business impact. They tell us they want to forecast and measure their campaigns using identity at scale, across channels, and in a manner that allows them to account for household-level reach and frequency that is accurate and goes beyond age and gender demographics," Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer of LiveRamp TV, said in a statement. "We now have an answer for them: an all-inclusive TV platform that addresses business-critical needs that have not been met to date and reflects where we're headed as an industry." "CTV is no longer an experimental channel, it’s a must have for marketers. But the tools and data needed to unlock the full power of CTV have thus far lagged adoption. Marketers have been looking for a people-based, end-to-end solution, with identity at the core. Innovid is proud to collaborate with LiveRamp to bring independent ad serving into this stack. Now, media sellers and advertisers can collaborate with data in the cloud and plan, forecast, activate, deliver, and measure across all their TV inventory," said Tal Chalozin, chief technology officer and co-founder of Innovid, in a statement.

Other initial partners in the launch include E.W. Scripps, Publica, Philo, Plex, Univision, and DISH Media.