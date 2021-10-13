InMobi to Acquire Appsumer

InMobi, a provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies, will acquire Appsumer, providers of a performance insights platform for mobile app advertisers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Appsumer' platform offers marketers no-code integrations with more than 100 marketing channels, customizable dashboards, and daily processing of marketing data.

Together, InMobi and Appsumer intend to build an operating system that makes understanding user acquisition funnels easier by using artificial intelligence to build predictive capabilities into the platform.