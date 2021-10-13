InMobi to Acquire Appsumer
InMobi, a provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies, will acquire Appsumer, providers of a performance insights platform for mobile app advertisers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Appsumer' platform offers marketers no-code integrations with more than 100 marketing channels, customizable dashboards, and daily processing of marketing data.
Together, InMobi and Appsumer intend to build an operating system that makes understanding user acquisition funnels easier by using artificial intelligence to build predictive capabilities into the platform.
"Appsumer brings a next-generation approach for advertisers to better understand the efficacy of their marketing efforts across multiple channels that growth marketing teams employ daily," said Abhay Singhal, co-founder of InMobi Group and CEO of InMobi Marketing Solutions, in a statement. "The solution makes it easy to map all mobile performance media investment to business outcomes; Shumel and his team are well-known industry leaders and visionaries in their field and will play an instrumental role in driving InMobi's next wave of growth and innovation."
"Joining forces with InMobi potentially represents an exponential growth path for our pioneering technology," said Shumel Lais, CEO and founder of Appsumer, in a statement. "I'm excited that Appsumer has the opportunity to get into the hands of even more developers and marketing teams worldwide to leverage our best of breed offering, making it the default home for growth marketing."