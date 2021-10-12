Treasure Data Launches CDP for Service

Treasure Data, providers of a customer data platform (CDP), today launched CDP for Service, a suite of solutions that unifies privacy-protected data across all customer touchpoints, empowering customer service teams with real-time data and insights to personalize and optimize interactions.

Treasure Data's CDP for Service offering acts as a smart customer data platform for all voice, chat, and digital customer service systems, empowering agents with customer data from web and mobile browsing, marketing campaigns, earlier purchases, and prior customer service or in-store interactions.

"CDP for Service addresses our clients' biggest challenges; it makes the integration of key systems and governance of privacy seamless. It liberates teams from the chaos of disconnected systems and silos between customer-brand touchpoints," said Thomas Kurian, head of new markets at Treasure Data, in a statement. "The reality of customer experience today is that relying on CRM data, which has limited sources and is often stale, is no longer enough. With this solution, enterprises have access to the comprehensive view of their customers alongside real-time analytics and AI-driven recommendations, while also gaining new insights from channels that traditionally haven't been considered accessible in these situations, such as real-time browsing signals, mobile app usage, behaviors, preferences, marketing campaigns and earlier offers."

Other agent capabilities included in CDP for Service include the following:

AI-driven, real-time agent assist, which provides personalized recommendations;

A comprehensive unified customer view across organizational divisions; and

Intelligent routing.