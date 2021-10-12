Contentful and Conscia Partner and Launch Unify

Content platform providers Conscia and Contentful have partnered to launch the Unify app, joining content from multiple Contentful spaces and other applications, enabling a composable architecture for all digital channels.

Unify, powered by Conscia, sits on top of Contentful's multi-space architecture and provides a way to assemble localized and personalized experiences for all channels. Unify can federate content from legacy and siloed enterprise applications into Contentful's global delivery infrastructure and digital channels, such as web, mobile, voice, chatbots, call center, and more.