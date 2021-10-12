Contentful and Conscia Partner and Launch Unify
Content platform providers Conscia and Contentful have partnered to launch the Unify app, joining content from multiple Contentful spaces and other applications, enabling a composable architecture for all digital channels.
Unify, powered by Conscia, sits on top of Contentful's multi-space architecture and provides a way to assemble localized and personalized experiences for all channels. Unify can federate content from legacy and siloed enterprise applications into Contentful's global delivery infrastructure and digital channels, such as web, mobile, voice, chatbots, call center, and more.
"Unify is very much in line with Contentful's vision of breaking down organizational silos and serving as a centralized content platform to power continuous and connected experiences across channels. We are very impressed with Conscia's ability to simplify and democratize a process that typically requires significant cost and time," said Kevin Zellmer, vice president of partnerships at Contentful, in a statement.
"Contentful is a leader in evangelizing the headless approach of delivering content to digital applications. We're proud to partner with Contentful to offer multispace and multisource content orchestration to its customers and are really excited to bring Unify to market," Sana Remekie, Conscia's CEO, said in a statement.
