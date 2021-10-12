HubSpot Introduces a More Customizable, Connected, and Customer-Centric CRM Platform at INBOUND 2021

HubSpot today at its INBOUND 2021 user conference, introduced several enterprise-grade features and updates to help businesses better align their data, channels, and teams. These include more advanced customization and controls for customers, including enhanced reporting capabilities, an enterprise tier of its Operations Hub product, HubSpot Payments, custom surveys, and customer portals.

"A CRM is no longer just a sales tool; it's the heart of scaling companies. As such, a CRM platform must be easy to adopt, align, and adapt, flexible enough to unite teams and unbridle customer insights, empowering businesses to grow bigger, faster, and stronger, no matter what challenges may arise," said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot, in a statement. "That can't be achieved with a CRM platform that is cobbled together through acquisition. At HubSpot, we're invested in crafting our CRM platform in house to enable customization without complexity. These updates ensure that each customer can customize their usage of the HubSpot platform in a way that allows their team to thrive."

HubSpot is expanding its Operations Hub Enterprise with a new business intelligence feature called data sets. Data sets will allow analysts and operations teams to curate collections of data, including calculations and pre-selected fields for downstream users. Operations Hub Enterprise will also provide a more connected experience for teams to keep their business intelligence solution with Snowflake Data Share, providing a fast, automated, turnkey way to connect HubSpot data to the data warehouse.

In addition to Operations Hub, HubSpot also launched the custom behavioral events API, which allows Marketing Hub Enterprise customers to track and report on key behavioral data regardless of whether it comes from HubSpot or another third party app.

The HubSpot platform has also been expanded to allow account administrators more granular control over their instance of HubSpot. With association improvements (now in public beta), HubSpot lets users associate multiple companies to a single contact, associate multiple companies to a single deal, and more.

With business units, Marketing Hub Enterprise customers can manage multiple brands. The new add-on allows users to run cross-sell and upsell campaigns, track contact interactions and communication preferences with each brand, and report on performance across the business and on specific brands.

New enterprise-level governance features include permission sets, user impersonation, audit logging, signature management, and more.

HubSpot also announced a new sandbox environment, available to all Enterprise customers, that allows account admins and developers to test, experiment, and iterate before deploying changes to the broader organization or customer base.

HubSpot also invested in new capabilities for its Service Hub products, including custom surveys and a new customer portal, now in public beta. Connected to a shared inbox, the new customer portal keeps ticket conversations going between customers and reps, offers access to the knowledge base, and can be customized. New custom survey functionality allows users to get feedback with a diverse array of question types and unlimited responses.

HubSpot Payments, a new native payment option, is also built to enhance the customer experience. HubSpot Payments enables companies to begin selling online with payment links, and accept payment through HubSpot's quoting tools,

To help customers get up and running, HubSpot is also waiving fees on the first $50,000 of ACH transactions processed through HubSpot Payments each month.