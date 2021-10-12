PCI Pal Integrates with Amazon Connect

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, has integrated with Amazon Web Services' Amazon Connect contact center solutions to offer additional options for payment security and compliance with PCI Pal omnichannel secure payment solutions.

With this integration, PCI Pal will become available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of third-party software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon Connect customers will now have access to PCI Pal's solutions, including Agent Assist, IVR, and Digital products through an integrated offering. Users of the services can retain their payment service provider (PSP) as PCI Pal is agnostic to all payment environments.

"This integration enables businesses to minimize their PCI footprint and secure their customers' most sensitive payment data while maintaining the best possible customer and agent experience," said James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal, in a statement. "Amazon Connect users are able to seamlessly access our secure payment services across all customer engagement channels, allowing a focus on service excellence while safe in the knowledge that data is protected."

Customers using Amazon Connect with PCI Pal will be able to reduce contact center exposure to sensitive cardholder data, descoping their infrastructure from the requirements of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. Additionally, Amazon Connect Delivery Partners and AWS Consulting Partners, who help companies build cloud contact centers with Amazon Connect, will now also be able to sell PCI Pal omnichannel payment solutions.