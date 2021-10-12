ActionIQ Expands Its CDP into Healthcare

ActionIQ, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, has expanded its CDP into the healthcare vertical by completing a compliance audit for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Type 1 standards for data security.

The ActionIQ CDP delivers the following capabilities for healthcare organizations:

Secure health information that is compliant with healthcare data security, privacy, and governance standards, including HIPAA Type I, Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA);

Customer 360, which unifies siloed patient data into a single profile; and

Orchestrated customer experiences across all patient interaction points.