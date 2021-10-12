ActionIQ Expands Its CDP into Healthcare
ActionIQ, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, has expanded its CDP into the healthcare vertical by completing a compliance audit for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Type 1 standards for data security.
The ActionIQ CDP delivers the following capabilities for healthcare organizations:
- Secure health information that is compliant with healthcare data security, privacy, and governance standards, including HIPAA Type I, Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA);
- Customer 360, which unifies siloed patient data into a single profile; and
- Orchestrated customer experiences across all patient interaction points.
"ActionIQ has a long-standing commitment to privacy and security. Safeguarding our clients' data is our top priority as an enterprise customer data platform and something we will never compromise on," said Therese Charles, director of information security at ActionIQ, in a statement "The HIPAA certification opens the door for healthcare organizations to take advantage of the ActionIQ CDP to deliver better experiences and outcomes."