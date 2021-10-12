Satuit Partners with Versoft

Satuit Technologies by Tier1 Financial Solutions, a provider of CRM, AML compliance, and fraud prevention solutions, has partnered with Versoft Consulting to integrate and extend it offerings to asset managers.

Satuit is leveraging the integration capabilities of Versoft Consulting's VAAS CONNECT suite to allow fluid conversations between the Satuit product suite and a wide range of portfolio accounting systems. Satuit will host the data in its cloud application,making it accessible on desktop and mobile devices.

"As the financial industry becomes increasingly data-driven, it can be incredibly difficult and time-consuming for relationship managers to sift through vast amounts of ;information to identify actionable insights," said Matt Braman, manager of custom solutions at Versoft Consulting, in a statement. "Our partnership with Satuit aims to address these issues by delivering investor portfolio data directly into the CRM or Investor Portal, greatly improving workflow efficiency."

Satuit has enhanced its product suite to make it easier for users to uncover these insights. New features include dashboard charts, administrator functions, and form rule management. Its API offering was also extended, allowing clients to capture updates and trigger downstream processes via their workflows.