Canva Launches Video Suite

Canva, a visual communications platform provider, today launched Canva Video Suite, a free end-to-end video creation product with editing, recording, and collaboration features, thousands of customizable video templates, and a media library in one platform.

"One of Canva's guiding principles is to make complex things simple, and our new Video Suite will allow everyone to unlock the power of video, whether that's to market their business, make engaging social posts, or express their creativity," said Rob Kawalsky, head of product at Canva, in a statement. "Video is increasingly important in the workplace and online, but traditional tools have been too difficult, expensive, or limited for most to use. Almost everyone creates visual content in today's world, and we have re-imagined video creation and editing to meet this reality."

Canva's templates span online platforms like TikTok Ads, YouTube Sets, and ;workplace and business videos. Other new features include the following:

Scene-based editor.

Single layer timeline on desktop and mobile that allows scenes to be re-ordered, lengthened, or split using the timeline. Cinematic transitions enable a perfect flow between segments, and editing is optimized for mobile apps and browsers

Support for multiple audio tracks, whether uploaded to Canva or dragged from the media library. Canva Pro subscribers can access 27,000 royalty-free tracks through a partnership with Epidemic Sound.

Screen, camera, and Chroime Tab recording.

Animation.

Canva Pro and Enterprise customers can manage logos and fonts through Canva Brand Kits. Instant Styles and Themes allow brand colors to be applied to any video template in a couple of clicks, and Magic Resize means videos can be reformatted instantly.