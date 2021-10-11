CSG Acquires DGIT Systems

CSG, a provider of customer engagement, revenue management, and payments solutions, has acquired DGIT Systems, a provider of configure, price, and quote (CPQ) and order management solutions for the telecom industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"CSG's acquisition of DGIT Systems uniquely positions us to help CSPs win in their quest to deliver next-gen, 5G digital offerings that will excite both consumers and enterprises," said Ken Kennedy, chief operating officer and president of revenue management and digital monetization at CSG, in a statement. "With consumer services at the peak of commoditization, the greatest opportunity now lies in the B2B and B2B2X sectors. This paradigm shift means operators need integrated technologies, like CSG's monetization suite, that can ease the complexities of delivering dynamic, interoperable ecosystems across a multitude of partners. With this acquisition, CSPs can easily deploy CSG's end-to-end solutions to seamlessly deliver multiparty digital offerings to all customer segments and, in parallel, automate onboarding, innovation, and settlement with a rich network of partners."

The combined CSG and DGIT solution provide the following capabilities:

Catalog which visually builds offers from components in design time, including service and resource layers, then drives system behavior at run time;

Configure, price, and quote:

Order management, which provides proactive communication, transparent fulfillment, activation, and order orchestration that includes manual and third-party system hand-offs, jeopardy management, and automated escalation processes; and

Monetization, for ;complex rating, charging, payments, and settlements.