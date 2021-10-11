SocialMiningAI Launches Engagements Texting Platform

SocialMiningAi, providers of a customer acquisition platform, has launched an automated and dynamic texting platform called Engagements.;

Engagements provides auto dealers with texting for one-on-one conversations and bulk texting campaigns at scale.

"SocialMiningAi is incredibly excited about its most recent release to bring a fully automated and dynamic Ai driven texting platform to service the automotive industry we all love. You must experience Engagements to fully appreciate just how intuitive and robust the solutions it provides to everyday problems for dealers and their employees. Now with Engagements you let SocialMiningAi do the heavy lifting, sift through the lookers, and get to truly qualified inquiries," said SocialMiningAi's founder and CEO, Greg Cooper, in a statement.

"Texting has become the most effective way for dealers to communicate with their customers. Not only do we find unique opportunities from all social media platforms, but with Engagements we empower end users to effectively and efficiently communicate with these opportunities and all their leads, prospects, and customers to ensure they deliver a memorable, best-in-class customer experience every time," said SocialMiningAi's co-founder and chief operating officer, Adam Maher, in a statement.