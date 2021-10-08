Paysafe Partners with ResponseCRM
Paysafe, provider of a payments platform, is partnering with ResponseCRM, a provider of CRM ecommerce solutions, to provide U.S. merchants with access to subscription-based billing solutions.
This deal lets ResponseCRM customers access more merchant account products and services from regulated providers when processing transactions.
"We're excited to build on our commitment to provide customers with access to innovative CRM platforms that will help to grow their business while adhering to compliance and business management requirements. Through this agreement with ResponseCRM, our teams are providing merchants with invaluable TPP-compliant, subscription-based solutions as well as a host of other important tools, including affiliate tracking, chargeback management, and in-depth analytics," said Shaun Lavelle, senior vice president and general manager of direct marketing at Paysafe, in a statement.
"TPP-compliance provides informed customer consent and enables ecommerce customers to have a clear understanding of what they're buying, when a free promotion ends, and when subscription billing begins," said Behzad Sharifi, co-principal and operations director at ResponseCRM, in a statement. "Through this collaboration with Paysafe, ecommerce businesses can be TPP-compliant and leverage our wide range of ecommerce features at a low cost of just six cents per transaction without having to pay monthly ongoing fees or commit to contracts. We're excited about this new relationship and how it reflects our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with additional capabilities to deliver value."
Related Articles
Paysafe Partners with Konnektive
09 Sep 2021
The Paysafe-Konnektive CRM partnership will bring online merchants a unified solution for payment and CRM functions.