Zowie Launches Zowie Diagnostics
Zowie, a customer service automation tool provider, has released Zowie Diagnostics to help ecommerce businesses see the immediate impact any automation customer tool would provide before investing in it.
The company also integrated with Zendesk to tap into historical data and tell users where their problems lie and the automation potential.
"We need more transparency in the customer service industry. I'm proud to say Zowie is stepping up the game. Companies deserve clear and honest information about the state of their customer support and available solutions. And that’s what we're providing," said Maja Schaefer, CEO and co-founder of Zowie, in a statement. "You'll learn about your vital metrics that impact the daily work your customer support agents are doing and instantly see soft spots that require fixing. The tool shows exactly which customer support questions are your most repetitive and the variations of the same questions customers ask. The tool also reveals your automation potential and illustrates your long-term growth forecasts. Its novel growth prediction mechanism makes future planning a cinch."