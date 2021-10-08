Sharpen Launches OmniOut

Sharpen Technologies, a cloud contact center platform provider, has released OmniOut, an outbound calling tool that provides agentless omnichannel outbound communications combined with artificial intelligence-driven automation.

With OmniOut, contact centers can sequence text messages, emails, and voice call-back options to send appointment reminders, payment notices, deal promotions, and new prospect recruiting. Its agentless capabilities use logical sequencing to create fully automated and consistent outreach on multiple channels.

"People simply can't be tricked into answering the phone anymore" said Kevin Schatz, Sharpen's chief technology officer, in a statement. "Traditional methods have shown declining effectiveness for years, with existing dialers having accomplished little more than training people to ignore the voice channel. We designed OmniOut to be a true evolution of outbound methods."

"We built our inbound omnichannel to make interacting easier for agents and customers. Now we've done that with outbound," noted Sharpen's chief experience officer, Adam Settle, in a statement. "And today's release adds new agentless options into our existing platform using our inbound CRM integration and unified reporting capabilities. This adds efficiency to your outbound efforts. It's never been easier to create automated, high-touch experience for sales and service teams."