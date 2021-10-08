Affinitiv Launches Anonymous Shopper
Affinitiv, a provider of marketing solutions to the automotive industry, has launched Anonymous Shopper, to help car dealerships convert website traffic leads.
Anonymous Shopper is a shopper identification product that uses both digital and traditional marketing to identify shoppers for retargeted, personalized ads for the specific vehicles or services that they viewed, delivered through multiple channels, including direct mail, email, social media, or display ads. It adheres to data usage mandates to identify website visitors from behaviors and webpage views to buying intent.
Affinitiv's Anonymous Shopper operates on an independent dashboard outside of the dealers' CRM tool. The dashboard displays verified individuals who have shown interest in purchasing a product or service and have opted-in for more details.
"This is a really unique product to the automotive industry since it's still relatively new, and no other marketing service company provides this type of product outside of the dealers' CRM," said Tom Kerr, president of Affinitiv Advertising, in a statement. "Because Apple and Google are eliminating advertising cookies, our Anonymous Shopper solution gets ahead of the cookieless world by identifying the user without targeting them. We are excited to be able to provide this type of service to our clients in order for them to sell more and see a greater return on their advertising investment."