Neustar Launches Optimizer for Marketing

Neustar, an information and identity resolution services and technology company, has launched Neustar Optimizer, a closed-loop marketing optimization and consumer insights platform that measures consumer activity to help marketers adjust marketing mix, media budget allocation, campaign and creative tactics, and audience segments.

Optimizer combines Neustars consumer identity and unified marketing measurement capabilities into a single platform to do the following:

Conduct unified analytics across granular marketing mix modeling and advanced multitouch attribution, complete with advanced clean room, machine learning, and consumer identity graph capabilities;

Marketing performance optimization across audience targets, publisher, creative, and campaign performance;

Test and predict return on investment across hundreds of marketing scenarios;

Adapt to data deprecation by measuring more than 80 percent of total digital media;

Conduct reach and frequency analytics, pinpointing the exact number of advertising exposures it takes to convert a buyer;

Implement journey analytics to identify how consumer touchpoints are impacting the path to purchase; and

Optimize audience targeting by identifying incremental consumer segments more likely respond to advertising using predictive analytics.

Optimizer is backed by Fabrick, the Neustar data connectivity platform, which supports a network of direct media and measurement integrations covering more than 80 percent of media spend across linear and addressable TV, walled gardens, 250 publishers, and 60 adtech, martech, and ad serving platforms.

"With Optimizer, the promise of agile marketing is becoming a reality," said Michael Schoen, senior vice president and general manager of marketing solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "We're making marketing analytics and data science exponentially more accurate and actionable for marketers. Optimizer's unique combination of identity-based data, media-spanning integrations, data deprecation protections, and clean room technology is unmatched in the marketing world."

In early testing, as reported by Forrester Consulting across automotive, financial services, telecommunications, and retail, Neustar Unified Analytics led to the following: