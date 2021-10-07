NICE Launches Customer Experience Interactions (CXi)

NICE today launched Customer Experience Interactions (CXi), a framework delivered through a unified suite of applications on the CXone platform.

CXi empowers organizations to meet their customers wherever their journey begins, enables resolution through AI and data driven self-service, and prepares agents to resolve customer issues.

CXi combines cloud contact center, workforce optimization, analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital self-service based on NICE's CXone, its cloud native customer experience platform.

CXi is delivered through the integration of the following core capabilities as part of the CXone platform:

Digital entry point solutions that enable companies to give customers a smart beginning to their journey right at that digital doorstep, such as at their internet search, and by getting customers the right content, guiding them to find what they want, and interacting proactively rather than waiting for them to initiate the journey.

Full journey orchestration solutions that connect and route customers across their entire journey, combining digital channels, voice, self-service, and agent-assist.

Smart self-service capabilities that enable organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data that indicates what customers want and how they express it. This comes with the ability to find and deliver the right content and resolutions to customer needs.

Complete performance solutions based on NICE’s suite of workforce optimization, analytics, and voice of the customer solutions to help understand, analyze, and improve journeys.

At the core of CXi is Enlighten AI, NICE's CX-focused and purpose-built AI engine. Based on CX conversation data, Enlighten AI provides specific predictions, decisions, and actions for a variety of use cases, from forecasting to agent soft-skills training and predicting customer satisfaction outcomes.