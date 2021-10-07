Genesys Acquires Pointillist and Exceed.ai

Customer experience orchestration company Genesys will acquire Pointillist Software, a provider of customer journey analytics technology, and Exceed.ai, a provider of intelligent automation for sales and marketing. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Genesys plans to use the technology acquired in these deals to infuse empathy capabilities into its platforms to help companies turn their customer interactions into connected, empathetic, orchestrated experiences at scale based on what customers want.

The acquisitions of Pointillist and Exceed.ai will be important and deliberate steps in elevating the customer experience beyond the contact center as a force multiplier for customer value in sales cycle acceleration and customer engagement automation, the companies said in a statement.

When the capabilities of Pointillist and Exceed.ai are combined with Genesys' AI, digital,,and customer experience (CX) technology, organizations will be able to uncover new levels of insights and drive enterprise-wide transformation for customers by turning isolated data across the business into applicable insights and events that can be measured, tracked, and analyzed in real time to predict the right next-best action.

The new customer experience orchestration and analytics platform and enhanced conversational AI designed specifically for sales and marketing will deliver a solution that aggregates customer experience data to optimize customer interactions and engage, nurture, qualify, and amplify customer sales opportunities.