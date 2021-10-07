Jivox Achieves SOC 2 Certification

Jivox, a digital marketing technology provider, has completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for data privacy and security.

SOC 2 Type 2 is an independent audit completed by a third-party agency. The audit includes an in-depth review of company security postures, including data centers, handling of data, encryption-decryption management, and resources related to any form of personal or sensitive information.

"Nearly every organization is dealing with user consent and user information in one form or the other. The most common question has been: how do companies handle this kind of data? The general consensus is that most organizations will require vendors with a SOC 2 Type 2 certification in Europe," said Shankar Venkataraman, senior vice president of product and engineering at Jivox, in a statement. "As marketers evaluate vendors, they need to ensure that each vendor and its infrastructure is compliant and certified for SOC 2 Type 2 at a minimum. As an industry, we need to be more security-conscious in the sense that companies who are SOC 2 Type 1 certified will need to undergo SOC 2 Type 2 certification."