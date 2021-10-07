Digital 22 Launches Collect for HubSpot

Elite HubSpot Agency Digital 22 has launched a payment integration for HubSpot called Collect, allowing HubSpot users to collect payments directly on HubSpot pages.

Current modules within the app are Card Element, which includes options for billing and shipping address, tax calculation, coupons, and cardholder contact information. The second module is Donation Form, which automatically creates subscriptions or one-time payments in the amount chosen and allow users to decide how much to give.

Stripe handles all transactions; Collect just connects it to HubSpot.