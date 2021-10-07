CommerceIQ Integrates with Instacart Ads

CommerceIQ, an ecommerce management platform provider, has integrated with Instacart, an online grocery delivery platform, and launched CIQ Advertising for Instacart, which provides real-time visibility across campaigns on Instacart Ads and leverages CommerceIQ's artificial intelligence capabilities to apply automations in bulk to optimize Featured Product ads on Instacart.

"CommerceIQ's integration of the Instacart Ads API bodes well for the fast-growing online grocery segment," said Ryan Mayward, vice president of ad sales at Instacart, in a statement. "As consumers continue to flock to Instacart to take advantage of the breadth of offerings and retailers that we support, platforms like CommerceIQ will make brands more efficient and effective, not only in reaching their target audiences but in ensuring that their ecommerce operation is optimized for success. We are excited to welcome CommerceIQ to the Instacart Ads API Partner family."

CIQ Advertising uses AI to convert business objectives into recommendations and automates the decision-making process. It provides a single view of all ad campaigns that are running on Instacart Ads and the top performers across campaigns, keywords, or SKUs without having to manually drill down into each campaign. Companies can track advertising performance across different purchase journeys on Instacart, such as search, browse, and impulse buy. Leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, CommerceIQ classifies consumer searches into branded, category, or competitor keyword types to understand purchase intent and identifies highly incremental searches where there are opportunities to drive spend for maximum ROI. Users can add a rule based on any performance metric, purchase journey, or keyword type and take bulk actions with a single click instead of manually managing this process one campaign or keyword at a time.