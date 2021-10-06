POSaBIT and Alpine IQ Partner

POSaBIT Systems, a provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, has integrated with Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers.

This two-way integration at the point of sale provides dispensaries a 360-degree program to cultivate loyalty and drive incremental sales. Loyalty rewards can be passed directly to the point of sale for redemption. Dispensers can also sign up guests for their loyalty programs during transactions and capture meaningful insight.