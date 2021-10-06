POSaBIT and Alpine IQ Partner
POSaBIT Systems, a provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, has integrated with Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers.
This two-way integration at the point of sale provides dispensaries a 360-degree program to cultivate loyalty and drive incremental sales. Loyalty rewards can be passed directly to the point of sale for redemption. Dispensers can also sign up guests for their loyalty programs during transactions and capture meaningful insight.
"We could not be happier with what we've accomplished with the wonderful Alpine IQ team.They have been an incredible partner, and together we have created a fantastic two-way integration," said Ryan Hamlin, CEO and co-founder of POSaBIT, in a statement. "We know that retailers across the country will absolutely adore the experience we're now offering."
"The Alpine IQ POSaBIT integration radically improves the overall capabilities available to retailers who are serious about long-term growth," said Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with a technology vendor focused on delivering the rapid innovations operators need to grow effectively in highly competitive markets."
