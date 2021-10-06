RollWorks Launches Journey Stages and Journey Events

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today launched Journey Events and enhancements to Journey Stages, integrated capabilities in the RollWorks Account-Based Platform that provide B2B marketing and sales teams insights into how their combined go-to-market activities impact account progression and which activities are most efficient at driving accounts to the next stage in the buying journey.

Journey Stages helps teams discover where their accounts are in their buying journey, activate stage-specific multichannel campaigns accordingly, and measure the effectiveness of their ABM programs. Journey Events gives teams a holistic look at all of their marketing and sales activities to show how their ABM program is influencing account progression.Together, Journey Stages and Events turn account progression and regression and activity signals into actionable insights to increase pipeline velocity.

"Journey Stages tracks the progression and regression of target accounts along each stage of their buying journey, from pre-opportunity through renewal, to help companies efficiently plan and measure their go-to-market programs," said Justin Cooperman, vice president of product at RollWorks, in a statement. "Journey Events pulls in events and activities taken by the account and maps them to the account's progression or regression to help teams understand which activities are working to move them closer to revenue. These combined insights are a powerful way to enable the building and refinement of stage-specific campaigns to drive pipeline progression."

With RollWorks Journey Stages and Journey Events, users can do the following: