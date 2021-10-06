-->
  • October 6, 2021

Brightcove Launches Marketing Studio

Brightcove has launched Brightcove Marketing Studio to help marketers find, use, and repurpose video assets.

Brightcove Marketing Studio provides role-based access to video assets through social platforms, marketing automation, digital asset management, and content management tools.

Brightcove Marketing Studio features the following:

  • Intuitive and centralized management for full-length videos, social clips, and thumbnails.
  • Integration into existing workflows for discovery and implementation in email, social, partner, web, and event campaigns.
  • Smart search that surfaces relevant videos for every initiative with smart tagging and recommendations based on topic, format, audience, and buyer stage.
  • Intelligence into video performance and viewer engagement, displayed in dashboards or third-party analytics systems.

"Viewers retain 95 percent of a message when they watch it in a video compared to 10 percent when they read it in text, and marketers who use video grow revenue 49 percent faster than non-video marketers," said Brightcove's chief marketing officer, Jennifer Griffin Smith, in a statement. "In today's remote and tomorrow's hybrid world, it is a given that video enables us to boost brands, engage employees, and build pipelines more efficiently."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research