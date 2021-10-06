Brightcove Launches Marketing Studio
Brightcove has launched Brightcove Marketing Studio to help marketers find, use, and repurpose video assets.
Brightcove Marketing Studio provides role-based access to video assets through social platforms, marketing automation, digital asset management, and content management tools.
Brightcove Marketing Studio features the following:
- Intuitive and centralized management for full-length videos, social clips, and thumbnails.
- Integration into existing workflows for discovery and implementation in email, social, partner, web, and event campaigns.
- Smart search that surfaces relevant videos for every initiative with smart tagging and recommendations based on topic, format, audience, and buyer stage.
- Intelligence into video performance and viewer engagement, displayed in dashboards or third-party analytics systems.
"Viewers retain 95 percent of a message when they watch it in a video compared to 10 percent when they read it in text, and marketers who use video grow revenue 49 percent faster than non-video marketers," said Brightcove's chief marketing officer, Jennifer Griffin Smith, in a statement. "In today's remote and tomorrow's hybrid world, it is a given that video enables us to boost brands, engage employees, and build pipelines more efficiently."