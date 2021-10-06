Reveal Mobile Acquires Mira to Strengthen Out-of-Home Attribution

Reveal Mobile, a geofencing marketing company, has acquired Mira, an out-of-home (OOH)-focused location intelligence company. Financiasl terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition also leads to a cloud-based advertising platform to provide attribution reports for online-to-offline, offline-to-online, and offline-to-offline marketing campaigns.

"The Mira acquisition brings Reveal Mobile ever closer to fulfilling our mission to democratize attribution for a wide range of marketing campaigns, with out-of-home at the top of that list," said Brian Handly, CEO of Reveal Mobile, in a statement. "We're removing the frustration advertisers across the U.S. and Canada feel when trying to prove the business value of their paid media investments. We're doing this by bringing clear, accurate, and actionable location-based ad campaign performance reports to their fingertips."

Mira ties OOH exposure to several types of consumer behaviors, including store visits, streaming video views, website visits, mobile app installs, and in-app purchases, and brand lift.