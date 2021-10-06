Reveal Mobile Acquires Mira to Strengthen Out-of-Home Attribution
Reveal Mobile, a geofencing marketing company, has acquired Mira, an out-of-home (OOH)-focused location intelligence company. Financiasl terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition also leads to a cloud-based advertising platform to provide attribution reports for online-to-offline, offline-to-online, and offline-to-offline marketing campaigns.
"The Mira acquisition brings Reveal Mobile ever closer to fulfilling our mission to democratize attribution for a wide range of marketing campaigns, with out-of-home at the top of that list," said Brian Handly, CEO of Reveal Mobile, in a statement. "We're removing the frustration advertisers across the U.S. and Canada feel when trying to prove the business value of their paid media investments. We're doing this by bringing clear, accurate, and actionable location-based ad campaign performance reports to their fingertips."
Mira ties OOH exposure to several types of consumer behaviors, including store visits, streaming video views, website visits, mobile app installs, and in-app purchases, and brand lift.
"Mira fills a critical and largely unmet need in the OOH advertising industry by delivering a full suite of planning, research, and ad optimization tools, along with our world-class audience measurement and attribution capabilities," said Jonathan Frangakis, CEO and co-founder of Mira, in a statement. "Joining the Reveal Mobile team provides us with a strategic opportunity to provide marketers with the tools and confidence to measure out-of-home in just the way they have been clamoring for."
"We see tremendous value in the OOH market. It's a unique advertising channel that requires its own measurement approach," Handly said. "Mira has created the most innovative and authoritative OOH measurement methodology on the market, and several of the biggest names in the industry trust them to deliver on that approach every day. Together, we're redefining what's possible and accessible to all marketers in campaign attribution."
