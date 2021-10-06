AnswersAnywhere Launches Smart3D

AnswersAnywhere, a provider of mobile knowledge delivery solutions for service organizations, today announced Smart3D, an outsourced technology and services solution focused on creating step-by-step 3D installation and servicing instructions for equipment manufacturers.

With Smart3D, equipment manufacturers can deliver interactive 3D instructions to laptops, tablets, and mobile phones used by technical support representatives and field service technicians. AnswersAnywhere's knowledge delivery experts repurpose manufacturers' existing CAD data to design and mobilize realistic product visualizations and step-by-step guidance to install and service equipment.

"Manufacturers are asking how they can use mobile technology to address the field service skills gap. With Smart3D, they can deliver easy-to-understand, interactive 3D instructions that will empower less experienced technicians with the knowledge they need to install and service equipment efficiently and profitably,” said Bo Wandell, president of AnswersAnywhere, in a statement. "Smart3D instructions deliver clear, unambiguous steps to solve even the most complicated tasks. In addition, we minimize the use of text which reduces language barriers and increases comprehension.".

Smart3D also lets companies provide their customers with self-service solutions.