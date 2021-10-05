LeadsRx Announces Privacy Studio

Marketing analytics company LeadsRx today launched Privacy Studio to help companies implement a privacy-first analytics platform for assessing marketing performance.

LeadsRx Privacy Studio establishes a data clean room that houses and makes available the anonymous and first-party data needed to drive analytic software. The architecture allows IT to fully control data governance according to corporate policy while also enabling full analytic access through SaaS applications.

The LeadsRx solution separates data otherwise stored within a vendor platform into an independent data clean room, controlled and administered by the enterprise IT team. Data in the DCR is collected by the LeadsRx Isolation Pixel (LIP), a first-party branded and hosted web tag, placed on company websites. At rest, data can be encrypted, stored, secured, enriched, and controlled by IT according to corporate data policy and is not co-mingled with other data in a typical SaaS multi-tenanted database.

The LIP does not rely on third-party cookies but instead uses a combination of techniques to construct an identity graph with both deterministic and probabilistic methodologies to unify consumer journeys. Once in the DCR, data can be accessed by tools IT authorizes for various analytic tasks. Today, support is provided for LeadsRx Attribution, an impartial multitouch attribution solution, and LeadsRx Journey, a customer journey analytics platform. There is also an open API that can be used to extract and enrich data stored in the DCR.