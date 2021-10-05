PandaDoc Integrates with HubSpot CRM
PandaDoc today launched an integration with HubSpot CRM for PandaDoc Free eSign users.
The integration combines PandaDoc's document management and esignature capabilities with HubSpot CRM for free.
With the Free eSign for HubSpot integration, users can do the following:
- Attach documents to HubSpot Sales Records (contacts, companies, and deals) by uploading them right inside HubSpot through the PandaDoc module;
- Add signatures to attached documents with the PandaDoc Editor and send them out to be signed by customers and prospects;
- Link documents to HubSpot contacts, companies, and deals right from PandaDoc using the HubSpot extension; and
- Track document status changes right inside HubSpot.