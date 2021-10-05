Sitecore Launches Experience Manager Cloud

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience software, today at its Sitecore Symposium launched Sitecore Experience Manager Cloud, a cloud-native content management system as an addition to the Sitecore Digital Experience Platform (DXP), as well as several product updates that integrate recent acquisitions and a subscription-based learning resource.

Sitecore's new SaaS DXP is built on a composable architecture so end users can buy best-of-breed products or an integrated platform that scales to support high-volume content, visitor, and data processing needs.

"Today's announcement confirms our ambition to disrupt the market and help brands stay ahead with cutting-edge technology. Our recent acquisitions have been fundamental to building the most advanced composable platform available today, something we see as the future of DXP," said Steve Tzikakis, Sitecore's CEO. "Customer expectations are ever changing, so it is essential brands are empowered to work in real time, adapting experiences to keep up with the demand. We're supporting them with the technology to make this possible. By bringing our portfolio together in the cloud, brands can achieve this and enjoy a truly integrated, flexible and scalable platform, delivering personalized experiences for their customers whatever the channel."

The updates to Sitecore's offering include the following: