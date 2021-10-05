Invoca Adds to Its Conversational AI

During its seventh annual Invoca Summit conference today, Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence for revenue teams, announced several new capabilities to help users capture and take immediate action on their conversational data.

New functionality includes the following:

Outbound call support, which extends quality assurance (QA) scorecards to outbound calls.

Lost Sales Recovery, which uses artificial intelligence to detect missed sales opportunities when callers fail to reach a live agent because they hung up or reached voicemail. Businesses can then create follow-up strategies to recover missed sales opportunities, such as a return phone call or digital campaign.

Global transcript search, which uses Google-like search capabilities to enable marketers to search across all conversation data at once to glean deeper insights about the buying experience, such as reviewing mentions of specific competitors or particular offers;

A no-code integration library for merging data with various marketing and customer engagement platforms.