Bizzabo Launches Event Experience Operating System

Bizzabo, an events management platform provider, today launched the Event Experience Operating System to help event organizers deliver personalized experiences, create magical moments that spark authentic connections, and cultivate evergreen communities that live beyond event day.

"Over the last year and a half, we've seen companies struggle to bring people together with existing event management software," said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo, in a statement. "This is why we've built the Event Experience Operating System: to empower the world's event experience leaders to close the event impact gap while accelerating revenue, building their brands, and activating lasting communities."

The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is an open platform to produce immersive in-person, virtual, or hybrid experiences. It empowers event organizers to manage events of any size and format from a single platform and to create VIP experiences for every attendee, speaker, and sponsor.

Features in the Event Experience OS include the following:

Event Intelligence, allowing every attendee, sponsor, or exhibitor engagement to elevate the intelligence of the entire system.

Event Serendipity Engine, backed by artificial intelligence,to deliver the exact content attendees need, the right sponsor they should see, and the perfect person they should meet.

Event Orchestration, streamlining all facets of operations for all event types and formats, from promotion, to managing registration, to building websites, to empowering sponsors and speakers.

Moments Creation, to create exceptional and immersive experiences in any format, while also enabling attendees to customize their own event journeys before, during, and after the experience.

An open and secure platform that lets event marketers bring their own tools and platforms into the OS and data flows freely in real time while adhering to security standards and industry best practices, including SOCII, ISO27001, GDPR, and CCPA compliance. Administrators can manage access among team members and define and manage attendee access to event content.