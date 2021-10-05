ZoomInfo Launches Data Passport

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today launched the ZoomInfo Data Passport, a dataset providing sales, marketing, and recruiting teams with access to global data and intelligence.

ZoomInfo has substantially grown its company and contact data coverage in Europe in the past year, by 78 percent and 81 percent, respectively. This expanded offering ensures more companies worldwide can leverage ZoomInfo's contact data and insights and go-to-market platform to find their next best customers.

"After overwhelming demand from our customers for a privacy-first intelligence solution for their global sales and marketing teams, we've spent the past year investing heavily in the scope and accuracy of our data outside of North America, and in particular, within Europe," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "We're excited to bring our global dataset to more customers in Europe and around the world with our ZoomInfo Data Passport. As we've continued to invest in our coverage and accuracy worldwide, we've grown our international revenue by more than 75 percent year-over-year as more and more global companies subscribe to ZoomInfo's offerings."

Customers can choose from the ZoomInfo Data Passport Europe, ZoomInfo Data Passport North America Plus, and ZoomInfo Data Passport Global. ZoomInfo's newly expanded dataset covers nearly all businesses with more than 100 employees in Europe.

"With ZoomInfo fueling our prospecting initiatives, we've successfully launched a European division to bring IT asset disposal excellence to France, Germany, Holland, and Spain," said Jack Woolman, director of sales operations and business itelligence at the U.K.-based Stone Group, in a statement. "With ZoomInfo, we've seen a significant improvement in our contact coverage across all verticals, effectively driving a 10 percent increase in our U.K. customer base."

Data privacy is at the foundation of ZoomInfo's product offerings. Through certifications like the< TrustArc GDPR and CCPA Practices Validations and the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal, ZoomInfo ensures that its data complies with regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation and California Consumer Privacy Act.