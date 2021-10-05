Talkdesk Launches Citizen Engagement

Talkdesk has launched Talkdesk Citizen Engagement, an end-to-end customer experience solution for government agencies to administer benefits, communicate with applicants and recipients, and modernize their contact center operations.

Citizen Engagement helps citizens find program information, understand how to apply, fulfill eligibility requirements, and obtain application assistance on the communication channels of choice. Bots, multilanguage features, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered self-guided options simplify program enrollment. It can also proactively notify applicants throughout the enrollment and benefits disbursement journey to reduce citizen effort, status check inquiries, and inbound call volumes. Complex inquiries can be transitioned to live agents, and ystems of record and identification tools can be integrated for fast verification. The solution's artificial intelligence capabilities also help with agent onboarding and ongoing training and provide agents with suggested next-best actions in real time.